Overview of Dr. Borislav Kheyson, MD

Dr. Borislav Kheyson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Kheyson works at Primecare Medical Service PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.