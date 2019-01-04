Dr. Borys Buniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Borys Buniak, MD
Overview
Dr. Borys Buniak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Buniak works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Hepatology of5112 W Taft Rd Ste H, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-3235
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buniak is doing whatever is necessary to get down to the bottom of why I'm sick. The nurses have been great as well.
About Dr. Borys Buniak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Dr. Buniak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buniak has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Buniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.