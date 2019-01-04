Overview

Dr. Borys Buniak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Buniak works at Gastroenterology Hptlg Cntrl NY in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.