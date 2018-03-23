Overview of Dr. Borys Mascarenhas, MB BS

Dr. Borys Mascarenhas, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They completed their residency with BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL



Dr. Mascarenhas works at Dr. Borys Mascarenhas in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.