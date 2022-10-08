Dr. Boshra Louka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boshra Louka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boshra Louka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Louka works at
Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My main problem is waiting up to two hours after you get there for your appointment. The wait time for Dr. Louka was minimal in comparision to some other Dr's.
About Dr. Boshra Louka, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346503307
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
