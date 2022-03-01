Overview of Dr. Bothwell Lee, MD

Dr. Bothwell Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Lee works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Assocs in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.