Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD
Overview of Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD
Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Sedrak works at
Dr. Sedrak's Office Locations
Bothyna F Sedrak3650 South St Ste 209, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-1254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, flexible and attentive
About Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750472965
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Sedrak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedrak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedrak works at
Dr. Sedrak speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.
