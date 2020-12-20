Dr. Botros Aiyad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiyad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Botros Aiyad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Botros Aiyad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, TN.
Dr. Aiyad works at
Locations
1
Aspen Dental2702 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (855) 395-0676
2
Aspen Dental2153 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (844) 225-9634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was really nice, and very professional. That was the most comfortable and painless experience I’ve had in a dental setting in a while. Highly recommended ??. Very knowledgeable, very personable, and answered all my questions and addressed all my concerns ??
About Dr. Botros Aiyad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1720697444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aiyad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aiyad accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aiyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aiyad works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiyad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiyad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.