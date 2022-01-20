Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD

Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Assiut Faculty of Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Shenoda works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenoda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 102, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shenoda?

    Jan 20, 2022
    Dr. Shenoda is extremely pleasant, caring, and thorough. He has helped me through some of the roughest times in my life when no other doctor could. He is a brilliant diagnostician, dedicated to finding answers and relief for his patients. He explains his reasoning behind all tests and medications that he orders and follows up. I have never met a doctor who goes above and beyond like he does for his patients. Exceptional physician! We need more providers like Dr.Shenoda in the healthcare system.
    Victoria — Jan 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shenoda to family and friends

    Dr. Shenoda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shenoda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD.

    About Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1346778099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Health
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Assiut Faculty of Science
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.