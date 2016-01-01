Dr. Bouasy Huneycutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huneycutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bouasy Huneycutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bouasy Huneycutt, MD
Dr. Bouasy Huneycutt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University.
Dr. Huneycutt works at
Dr. Huneycutt's Office Locations
-
1
Acupuncture Center for Wellness, LLC515 Keisler Dr Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 757-6844Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bouasy Huneycutt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- 1578675260
Education & Certifications
- Usf All Chldrn's Hosp
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huneycutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huneycutt accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huneycutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huneycutt works at
Dr. Huneycutt speaks Hmong.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Huneycutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huneycutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huneycutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huneycutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.