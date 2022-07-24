Dr. Bouyella Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bouyella Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bouyella Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Medicine PC1100 36TH AVE, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 743-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy changed my husband's life. We will be forever grateful for his advice and concern. My husband has been a diabetic and heart patient for 30 years. Dr. Reddy saw him for the first time in February. He suggested some books and counseled him on how he could change his life. In a 5 month period, my husband lost over 50 pounds and reduced his insulin usage by 80%. He feels better than he has in years and can see a future with a healthy quality of life. We appreciate Dr. Reddy's candor and expertise. Thanks for helping my husband become healthier and gain control of his health through dietary lifestyle changes. You are the best!
About Dr. Bouyella Reddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043299746
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hosp
- St Louis U Hosp
- St Louis U Hosp
- Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
