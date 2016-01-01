Overview of Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM

Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at Ellsworth Foot and Ankle Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.