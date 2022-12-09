Overview

Dr. Boyd Fenton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Fenton works at Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.