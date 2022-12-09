Dr. Boyd Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Fenton, MD
Dr. Boyd Fenton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
South Plains Anesthesia3610 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-3141
- Covenant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This last appointment and all of the one before have been very good. Dr Fenton very friendly and nice. He always makes sure to explain all points of the illness and is careful to make sure you understand. I would never hesitate to recommend him to friends or anyone. He is a great Doctor and person.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenton has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.