Overview of Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD

Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center



Dr. Hehn works at Guthrie Medical Group P.C. in Sayre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.