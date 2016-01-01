Overview of Dr. Boyd Jensen, DPM

Dr. Boyd Jensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Foot & Ankle Associates of SW Virginia in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.