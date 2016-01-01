Dr. Boyd Jensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Jensen, DPM
Dr. Boyd Jensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Associates of SW Virginia222 Walnut Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 986-4828
Foot & Ankle Associates of SW Virginia1802 Braeburn Dr Ste M120, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3677Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1831506146
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jensen speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
