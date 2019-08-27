Overview

Dr. Boyd Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Visalia Walk in Medical Clinic Inc. in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.