Dr. Boyd Lumsden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 730-8833
Green Bay Office1551 Park Pl Ste 100, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 730-8833
Woodland Surgery Center2325 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (888) 383-3039
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Highly recommend Dr. Lumsden. Very professional. Suffered a torn rotator cuff and bicep and I’m very satisfied with the outcome of my surgery and rehab plan. Highly recommend the onsite physical therapy department and the office staff and scheduling department is knowledgeable and efficient.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Northwestern University Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Lumsden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumsden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lumsden has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumsden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumsden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumsden.
