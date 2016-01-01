See All General Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD

General Surgery
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SIOUX VALLEY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SYSTEM and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Wickizer Jr works at Wound Care in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Petersburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Wound Care Center at St. Francis Medical Center
    611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 150, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 893-8477
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Southside Regional Wound Healing Center
    3335 S Crater Rd Ste 700, Petersburg, VA 23805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 765-5445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750330353
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SIOUX VALLEY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SYSTEM
    Medical Education

