Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD

Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cao works at Dr. Boyuan Cao MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cao's Office Locations

    Dr. Boyuan Cao MD
    1451 S King St Ste 211, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 942-2226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    I have been extremely impressed by Dr. Cao. To start with, on my first visit he insisted on a blood test, which isn't unusual except that he set up to have more items screened on the test than my previous doctors. This ended up showing me to have a number of readings that were out of balance, and quickly had me change some vitamins, supplements and ultimately gave me some health advice that made me feel better than I have in decades. Dr. Cao makes all of his notes in an application right while you are discussing things with him and seems to stay very on top of his patient's status. Unlike my other Doctors who would usually make notes about any prescriptions I needed then I would have to wait for staff to get it squared away with the pharmacy, Dr. Cao enters the prescription while you are there with him and ensures it goes through before you even leave his office. I've been very satisfied with Dr. Cao- he has definitely been the best doctor I've seen on Oahu.
    About Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD

    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    1851344469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

