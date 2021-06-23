Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD
Overview of Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD
Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Cao works at
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Boyuan Cao MD1451 S King St Ste 211, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 942-2226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cao?
I have been extremely impressed by Dr. Cao. To start with, on my first visit he insisted on a blood test, which isn’t unusual except that he set up to have more items screened on the test than my previous doctors. This ended up showing me to have a number of readings that were out of balance, and quickly had me change some vitamins, supplements and ultimately gave me some health advice that made me feel better than I have in decades. Dr. Cao makes all of his notes in an application right while you are discussing things with him and seems to stay very on top of his patient’s status. Unlike my other Doctors who would usually make notes about any prescriptions I needed then I would have to wait for staff to get it squared away with the pharmacy, Dr. Cao enters the prescription while you are there with him and ensures it goes through before you even leave his office. I’ve been very satisfied with Dr. Cao- he has definitely been the best doctor I’ve seen on Oahu.
About Dr. Boyuan Cao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851344469
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.