Dr. Bozena Witek, MD
Overview of Dr. Bozena Witek, MD
Dr. Bozena Witek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Witek's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-0042
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Witek is very knowledgeable and caring physician. She treated my mother for breast cancer which was very aggressive type. Dr. Witek gave her chemotherapy pre breast lumpectomy and it almost completely shrunk the tumor. The doctor was very caring and supportive throughout the treatment and my mom is doing very well now. She is a wonderful doctor and my mom vas thankful to be treated by her.
About Dr. Bozena Witek, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1275639585
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science
- Edgewater Med Center
- Acad Med Poznan
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witek accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witek has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witek speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Witek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.