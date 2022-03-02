Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM
Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Bachmann's Office Locations
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine20639 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 698-0111Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists8681 Louetta Rd Ste 150, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 370-0648
Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 11, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Bauchmann to be compassionate and very knowledgeable. He was friendly and I didn’t feel rushed at all. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a good foot doctor.
About Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598861809
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachmann has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bachmann speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.