Dr. Bernardini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD
Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pitman, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Bernardini's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA614 Lambs Rd Unit C, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA131 Nj-70 Ste 100, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my ACL in 2017 and he did an excellent job with a reconstructive surgery! Years later I have no pain, and my knee extends and performs like normal. Very friendly doctor.
About Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710961107
Education & Certifications
- Taos Orthopaedic Institute & Research Foundation
- University of Connecticut
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Hahnemann
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Dr. Bernardini accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardini has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernardini speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.