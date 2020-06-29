Overview of Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD

Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pitman, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Bernardini works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Pitman, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.