Overview of Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD

Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Blankenhorn works at University Orthopedics Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Mansfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.