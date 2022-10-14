Dr. Blankenhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD
Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Blankenhorn's Office Locations
University Orthopedics Inc.100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 277-0799
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 330-1405Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
University Orthopedics Inc.10 Reservoir St Ste 101, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions (401) 457-1500
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 330-1477
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative.. answered my questions
About Dr. Brad Blankenhorn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003033119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenhorn has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.