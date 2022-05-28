Dr. Brad Bowyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Bowyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Bowyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med|Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Bowyer works at
Locations
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i now know what has been bothering me for a while. i am no longer worried about what is wrong with me and know what can be done to correct this condition.
About Dr. Brad Bowyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1205821089
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med|Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowyer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowyer.
