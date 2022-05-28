Overview

Dr. Brad Bowyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med|Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Bowyer works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.