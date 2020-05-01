Dr. Brazeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Brazeal, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Brazeal, MD
Dr. Brad Brazeal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brazeal works at
Dr. Brazeal's Office Locations
-
1
Brad A. Brazeal MD PA300 Willow Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 731-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazeal?
We’ve being seeing Dr. Brazeal for about 9 years. Himself and his staff has always been excellent at taking care of us and we aren’t the easiest patients. I believe he’s saved our lives and our marriage.
About Dr. Brad Brazeal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265415640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazeal works at
Dr. Brazeal has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.