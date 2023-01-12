Overview of Dr. Brad Bruns, MD

Dr. Brad Bruns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Bruns works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.