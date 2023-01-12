Dr. Brad Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Bruns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brad Bruns, MD
Dr. Brad Bruns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Bruns works at
Dr. Bruns' Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - High Street5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona Moon Valley13640 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 863-2040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - JCL North Mountain9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 631-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- York Risk Services
Ratings & Reviews
Great as usual
About Dr. Brad Bruns, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Coll Med
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
