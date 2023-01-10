Dr. Brad Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
Dr. Brad Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Pomerado Medical Center15525 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen and his team are fantastic. My knee replacement could not have had a better outcome. Brad Cohen is a clear and precise specialist. I was informed and confident going into my surgery and felt supported at every step.
About Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164536538
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
