Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
Dr. Brad Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Aaa Medical Group2477 Highway 516 Ste 202, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (848) 279-1829
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brad Cohen is the best Ob/Gym I've been to in my 77years. Of the 5 different D& C , outpatient procedures lon my uterus to remove a polyp and take a biopsy, he told me I have a congenital structure in my Uterus that none of the other 4 doctors ever even mentioned. Its called an arcuate. Anyway, he is very personable, truly respectful, and highly intelligent and has given me more information, to make a decision whether to have a larger procedure or not.
About Dr. Brad Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.