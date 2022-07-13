Overview of Dr. Brad Anthony Culotta, MD

Dr. Brad Anthony Culotta, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Culotta works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.