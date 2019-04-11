Dr. Brad Dajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Dajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Dajani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Ala
Dr. Dajani works at
Locations
Optimal Family Care LLC2001 N Federal Hwy Unit 219, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 539-2030
Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 539-2030
Coral Springs Medical Center3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 539-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Commencing from the very start: (1) Referred to by my primary doctor, I was able to get an appointment in a reasonably short time; (2) Wait time was no more than 15' minutes; (3) The Receptionist was extremely kind, caring and considerate and the wait area; (4) Dr. Dajani - and, for me, this is the EXCELLENT part, proved extremely knowledgeable and updated about my ailment, which he did solve, as no other doctor before had been able to.
About Dr. Brad Dajani, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1659494854
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- University Tenn
