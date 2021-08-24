Dr. Dworkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Dworkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brad Dworkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Consultants19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2550, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-7337
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dworkin?
Dr. Dworkin was the 4th GI I was referred to. He was non-judgmental and did not rush into surgical options. He respected my preference for a nasal-gastric tube and collaborated with my nutritionist to determine feeding formula/recommendations. He did not rush the appointments and treated me with compassion, respect, and as a partner in my care (he even told me he was proud of me for using the NG to overcome my PTSD and anorexia). I was able to contact his PA with any questions.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528170362
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C|New York Hospital Cornell Med C
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dworkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dworkin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dworkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.