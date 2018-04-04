See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Brad Epstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brad Epstein, MD

Dr. Brad Epstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Suburban Womens Health Specialists in Elgin, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Womens Health Specialists-Elgin Office
    2350 Royal Blvd Ste 600, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 931-4747
  2. 2
    Suburban Womens Health Specialists-Algonquin Office
    2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 107, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 458-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brad Epstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699773101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

