Overview of Dr. Brad Epstein, MD

Dr. Brad Epstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Suburban Womens Health Specialists in Elgin, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.