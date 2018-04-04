Dr. Brad Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brad Epstein, MD
Dr. Brad Epstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Suburban Womens Health Specialists-Elgin Office2350 Royal Blvd Ste 600, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-4747
Suburban Womens Health Specialists-Algonquin Office2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 107, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 458-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Epstein for 20+ years. He has always taken his time to explain everything. He's always focused on making me feel completely at ease, and is genuinely compassionate. He takes the time to really listen, which I have found is not always easy to find in a physician. I have trusted him with my healthcare completely. With each visit or procedure, he is consistent in how he treats me, not just as a patient, but as a person. His staff are also fantastic.
About Dr. Brad Epstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699773101
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.