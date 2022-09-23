Dr. Brad Factor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Factor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Factor, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Factor, MD
Dr. Brad Factor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Florida Health Science Center
Dr. Factor's Office Locations
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring and kind doctor I have ever known. Dr. Factor was kind to Ron who had serious cancer issues. He listened to Ron, even though Ron could hardly speak with Cancer of the tongue. Was thankful to have Dr. Factor taking care of Ron.
About Dr. Brad Factor, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1962438531
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Factor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Factor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Factor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Factor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Factor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Factor.
