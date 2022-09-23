Overview of Dr. Brad Factor, MD

Dr. Brad Factor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Florida Health Science Center



Dr. Factor works at Halifax Health - Center for Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.