Dr. Brad Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Feldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Feldman, MD
Dr. Brad Feldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Eye Associates1703 S Broad St Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 339-8100
-
2
Dept of Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 339-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
I have seen Dr. Feldman ever since he started with Philadelphia Eye Associates. He's brilliant, caring, friendly and thorough. He is well respected by the office staff and by his peers. I remember having a conversation about Dr. Feldman with another ophthalmologist. That doctor said if he had to send someone for a cornea transplant, his first choice would be to send that person to Dr. Feldman. I completely trust his judgment and would encourage anyone looking for a world-class ophthalmologist to make an appointment with Dr. Feldman.
About Dr. Brad Feldman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750554507
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.