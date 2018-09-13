Overview

Dr. Brad Ferrari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Ferrari works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.