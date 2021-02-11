Overview

Dr. Brad Frandsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Frandsen works at Sound Health Care Center in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.