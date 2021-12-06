See All Plastic Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD

Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Gandolfi works at Brad M Gandolfi MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gandolfi's Office Locations

    Cimisurgical Plastic Surgeons
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 440, Jersey City, NJ 07302
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Pain
Lipomas
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Pain

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2021
    Dr. Gandolfi is an extremely talented surgeon with all the characteristics required of an outstanding practitioner. He is intelligent, conscientious, creative, and demonstrates great compassion towards his patients. During my consult, Dr. Gandolfi patiently listened as I explained the agonizing years of not being able to breathe properly, and the unattractive appearance that ensued from a past accident. He genuinely and attentively took note of all that I hoped for in the outcome of the procedure. This included a challenging request for bettering both nasal function and aesthetics. Dr. Gandolfi performed a complex 6.5 hour reconstructive procedure where he harvested cartilage from my rib to restructure my nose. The results were remarkable and I honestly couldn't be happier with the outcome. Dr. Gandolfi was able to significantly improve my breathing while creating a very attractive and natural look. A striking balance between form and function! A very honorable and gifted surgeon!
    Dr. Gandolfi is Outstanding! — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1003131053
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University
    Beth Israel Med Ctr
    St Vincent Cath Med Ctr
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    University of Alabama
    General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandolfi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandolfi works at Brad M Gandolfi MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gandolfi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandolfi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

