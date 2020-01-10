Dr. Brad Gillman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Gillman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Gillman, MD
Dr. Brad Gillman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Gillman works at
Dr. Gillman's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 450-1300
-
2
Austin Sports Medicine900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 450-1300Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Sports Medicine12101 FM 2244 Rd Ste 5E, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 450-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillman?
Excellent orthopedist, unusual in that he has a very good "bedside" manner. He showed me my films at my request, and discussed my condition and treatment with me in detail. I would highly recommend him for both his expertise and his ability to relate to his patients.
About Dr. Brad Gillman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730322165
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillman works at
Dr. Gillman has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gillman speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.