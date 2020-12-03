Overview

Dr. Brad Glick, MD is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Glick works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Wellington, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.