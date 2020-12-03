Dr. Brad Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Glick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Glick, MD is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Glick works at
Locations
Skin & Cancer Associates1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-3787Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
South Florida Skin/Laser Center2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glick?
I have been a patient of Dr. Glick for 4 years now and I can say that immediately after making my appointment I feel a tremendous sense of relief knowing that my skin issues will be resolved completely. Dr. Glick takes the time to explain, listens to patient concerns, and works with the patient lfor a win win outcome. And I always win going to Dr. Glick because he is an exceptional doctor who genuinely cares about his patients. Since I found Dr Glick I feel like I won the golden ticket and I am so grateful. You will never be disappointed mand never need to go anywhere else. Kira Boerger. Royal Palm Beach, Florida
About Dr. Brad Glick, MD
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick speaks French and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.