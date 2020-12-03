See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Wellington, FL
Dr. Brad Glick, MD

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brad Glick, MD is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Glick works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Wellington, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Skin & Cancer Associates
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-3787
    South Florida Skin/Laser Center
    2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 03, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Glick for 4 years now and I can say that immediately after making my appointment I feel a tremendous sense of relief knowing that my skin issues will be resolved completely. Dr. Glick takes the time to explain, listens to patient concerns, and works with the patient lfor a win win outcome. And I always win going to Dr. Glick because he is an exceptional doctor who genuinely cares about his patients. Since I found Dr Glick I feel like I won the golden ticket and I am so grateful. You will never be disappointed mand never need to go anywhere else. Kira Boerger. Royal Palm Beach, Florida
    Kira Boerger — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Brad Glick, MD

    Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    34 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1235134818
    Education & Certifications

    NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Dermatology
