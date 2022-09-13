Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Psychology & Counselng2213 Lakeside Dr, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 604-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenspan?
I've been with Dr. Greenspan for 6 years. I've had a lot of psychiatrists--he's the best. By far, no question. He is caring, gentle and has a fantastic bedside manner. If you're on the North Shore looking for a new doc, give him a shot.
About Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073604138
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenspan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.