Overview of Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD

Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Grimsley works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.