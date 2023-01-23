Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD
Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Grimsley works at
Dr. Grimsley's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Dallas621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 821-9600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Texas Vascular Associates, P.A.1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 125, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 821-9600
-
3
Texas Vascular Associates, P.A.4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100
-
4
Texas Vascular Associates, P.A.4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 120, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimsley?
Looks at all angles before making wise decisions. We felt comfortable entrusting our daughter to his care. Her surgery went great!
About Dr. Bradley Grimsley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609830009
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center - Winston-Salem, NC
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences
- Emory University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimsley works at
Dr. Grimsley has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.