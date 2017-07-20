Overview

Dr. Brad Herman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Medical Multispecialty Assn in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.