Dr. Brad Kahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Kahl, MD
Dr. Brad Kahl, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Kahl's Office Locations
Washington University School of Medicine Siteman C4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Superb physician. Cared for me for many years. Wash U is fortunate!
About Dr. Brad Kahl, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407822430
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahl has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
