Overview of Dr. Brad Kahl, MD

Dr. Brad Kahl, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Kahl works at Center For Advanced Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.