Dr. Brad Kligman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brad Kligman, MD

Dr. Brad Kligman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation

Dr. Kligman works at SightMD in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kligman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Manhasset
    133 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)
Corneal Tattooing
Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)
Corneal Tattooing

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • One Health
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Felt very comfortable and was satisfied when I left the office. Thank tou
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Brad Kligman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598064321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
    Residency
    • Harkness Eye Inst Columbia University
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Kligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kligman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

