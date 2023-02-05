Dr. Brad Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Lake, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Lake, MD
Dr. Brad Lake, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake's Office Locations
-
1
Northshore Urological Associates15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 204, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-7860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lake?
He is a very good Dr.
About Dr. Brad Lake, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922205160
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Baylor University
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Polyuria, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.