Overview of Dr. Brad Lebert, MD

Dr. Brad Lebert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Lebert works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.