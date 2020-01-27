Dr. Brad Lebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Lebert, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Lebert, MD
Dr. Brad Lebert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Lebert works at
Dr. Lebert's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebert?
Dr. LeBert is top-notch in my book. His caring and compassionate staff are definitely a compliment to him as well. I would recommend ENT and Allergy Clinic to anyone with ear, nose and/or throat issues.
About Dr. Brad Lebert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720278385
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebert works at
Dr. Lebert has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.