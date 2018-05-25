Overview of Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD

Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lindsey works at Affinity Clinic in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.