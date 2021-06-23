Overview

Dr. Brad Maltz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Maltz works at Vanderbilt Urology in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.