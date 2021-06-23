Dr. Brad Maltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Maltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Maltz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Maltz works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been suffering from extreme fatigue, sinus infection, bloating, muscle pain, joint pain, vertebrate pain & burning. I have had all kinds of tests, scans, CT scans , etc… & NO One found the cause , I get un appointment with Dr. Maltz , he looks in my throat & sees the same white spot that I have had for years & I am told it is nothing, he immediately says , it is Candida , gives me the RIGHT MED, & for the FIRST TIME IN YEARS , I am feeling better, of course it took days when the Candida was dying that I went through all the pains, which is normal, but I can see sunshine ?? at the end of my treatment. Thank you Dr. Maltz, God bless you & your family?? Ciao ?? “ This is worship: to serve mankind and to minister to the needs of the people. Service is prayer.” Abdu’l-Baha
About Dr. Brad Maltz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063449031
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univ
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Dr. Maltz works at
