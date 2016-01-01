Dr. Brad McCollom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad McCollom, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brad McCollom, DO
Dr. Brad McCollom, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. McCollom works at
Dr. McCollom's Office Locations
Augstin C Sanz MD1420 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 212-0600
Penny Pediatrics8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-8075
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brad McCollom, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548264385
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCollom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCollom accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCollom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCollom works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCollom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCollom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.