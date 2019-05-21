Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD
Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Nitzberg works at
Dr. Nitzberg's Office Locations
Brad Nitzberg, MD FACS2900 N Military Trl Ste 230, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 994-2450
Brad Nitzberg, MD, FACS5401 N University Dr Ste 203A, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 755-1946
- 3 7451 Wiles Rd Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nitzberg was wonderful, really helped me hear, I was so frustrated!
About Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932113123
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitzberg works at
Dr. Nitzberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzberg.
