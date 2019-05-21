See All Otolaryngologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD

Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Nitzberg works at Brad Nitzberg, MD FACS in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nitzberg's Office Locations

    Brad Nitzberg, MD FACS
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 230, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 994-2450
    Brad Nitzberg, MD, FACS
    5401 N University Dr Ste 203A, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-1946
    7451 Wiles Rd Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Ear Ache

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Allergies
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Hearing Loss
Nasal Obstruction
Otitis Media
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Snoring
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 21, 2019
    Dr. Nitzberg was wonderful, really helped me hear, I was so frustrated!
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932113123
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Ohio State University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nitzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nitzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nitzberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

