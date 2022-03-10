Dr. Brad Olberding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olberding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Olberding, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Olberding, MD
Dr. Brad Olberding, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Olberding's Office Locations
Chi Health St Elizabeth555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-7560
Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE 68310 Directions (402) 228-4236
General Surgery Associates LLC1101 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olberding prevented an emergency surgery for me by listening to symptoms and reviewing my history, which was from out of state. He swiftly scheduled me for surgery the morning after consultation due to the severity and painful symptoms I was having. I am a nurse with knowledge on the procedure however he still took the time to explain things to me as a patient and not another medical professional. He did so with respect to my previous knowledge and consideration to the difference of being the patient this time. My post surgical pain management was perfect. He also made my follow up call himself which is not standard in healthcare these days. My laparoscopic scars are nearly undetectable as well.
About Dr. Brad Olberding, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437386109
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrat Surg Res Pgrm
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olberding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olberding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olberding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olberding has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olberding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Olberding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olberding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olberding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olberding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.